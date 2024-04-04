Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.2 %

ISRG stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.08 and a 200-day moving average of $335.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $252.04 and a one year high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.