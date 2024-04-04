Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.05

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

