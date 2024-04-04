PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
PPX Mining Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
PPX Mining Company Profile
PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PPX Mining
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.