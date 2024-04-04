Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $704.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,615. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $476.75 and a 52-week high of $787.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $312.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.36.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

