Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.41. 1,576,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 869,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Prosus Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

