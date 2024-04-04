PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) EVP Lee Scott Golden Sells 526 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $14,922.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,859.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,987. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

Read Our Latest Report on PTCT

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 317.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.