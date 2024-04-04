Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 47,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 23,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative net margin of 113.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

