PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PVH traded up $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $107.73. The stock had a trading volume of 600,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,504. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

