Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

DGX stock opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 259,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,021,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,792,000 after acquiring an additional 93,963 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

