Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 267,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 720% from the average session volume of 32,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
