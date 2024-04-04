Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 2.1%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.50 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.40). Approximately 57,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 87,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.45).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $3.30. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Ramsdens’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.