RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading 39.9% Higher

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 39.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 9,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 5,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.07.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

