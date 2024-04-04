Reviewing Grindr (GRND) & The Competition

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grindr to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -33.22 Grindr Competitors $8.92 billion $1.93 billion 50.64

This table compares Grindr and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grindr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grindr and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1026 4390 10120 287 2.61

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.75%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -152.83% -42.51% -9.07%

Summary

Grindr beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

