Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 559,070 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $34,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth $40,997,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $16,743,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $26,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €33.63 ($36.16).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.21 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €30.30 ($32.58). 273,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.43 and its 200-day moving average is €29.53.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

