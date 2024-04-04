Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $109.95 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up 1.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Guidewire Software worth $109,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 492,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,381. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.