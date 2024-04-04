Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $197.77 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,742 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $197,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in CoStar Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CoStar Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

CSGP traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 1,712,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,115. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

