Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Goosehead Insurance worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones purchased 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSHD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 401,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.