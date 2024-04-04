Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $68 Million Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,268 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $68,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.
In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,835.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 540,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,158. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
