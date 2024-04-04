Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $77.48 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $77,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KNSL traded down $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $445.44. The company had a trading volume of 296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.15 and its 200-day moving average is $412.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

