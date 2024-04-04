Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,706 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Option Care Health worth $60,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 457,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,809. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

