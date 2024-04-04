Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.90% of Kadant worth $62,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kadant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KAI traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $303.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,141. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.58. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.19 and a twelve month high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

