Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.11% of Glaukos worth $43,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 309.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Glaukos by 28.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,657 shares of company stock worth $22,151,416. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

