Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 12,096 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $92,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.