Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 14,906 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $82,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 214,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

