Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 17,098 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $56,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

