Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 26,912 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of Phreesia worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $6,514,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,344 shares of company stock valued at $936,390. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 435,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,557. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.62.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

