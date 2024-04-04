Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 291,998 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,998 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for about 1.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.59% of Rollins worth $124,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Rollins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 1,662,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,205. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

