Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $154,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %

SPSC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.76. 131,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,715. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

