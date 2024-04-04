Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $154,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.1 %
SPSC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.76. 131,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,715. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
