Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $85,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.01. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

