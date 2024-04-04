Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 77,898 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,898 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.14% of ACV Auctions worth $52,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of ACVA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.57. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 333,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $6,209,714.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,728 shares of company stock valued at $26,688,026. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

