Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.53 and last traded at $62.77. 1,240,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,109,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roku

Roku Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Roku by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after buying an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.