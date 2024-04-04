Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 14.3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 401,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 271,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$100.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

