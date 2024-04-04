Schwab Charitable Fund Acquires 282 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.0% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $107.26. 3,894,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.