Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $196.05. 3,414,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,745. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.