Seele-N Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $523,879.41 and approximately $1,692.58 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001798 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

