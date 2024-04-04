Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 19,225 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $253,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,397,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,087,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 406,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semrush

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 76,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.