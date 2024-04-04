Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $123,018.25 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,943.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 406,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $14.09.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

