Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

SHOP traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $74.82. 8,521,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,690,628. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 840.65 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

