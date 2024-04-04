Siacoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Siacoin has a market cap of $533.58 million and approximately $19.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,907.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00142952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00193334 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00145117 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,953,935,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,797,992,273 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

