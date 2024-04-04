Siacoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Siacoin has a market cap of $533.58 million and approximately $19.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,907.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01000658 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00142952 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008424 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00047870 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00193334 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00048243 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.55 or 0.00145117 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000537 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,953,935,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,797,992,273 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
