Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SPG traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $147.91. 1,172,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,768. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

