SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading 12.9% Higher

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 4,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

SolarWindow Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.