Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) were up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 227,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

