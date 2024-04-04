SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 26,422 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Derbend Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,950,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OEF traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.73. 265,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $185.37 and a 52 week high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.