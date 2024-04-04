SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 165,156 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1,143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 165,156 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,456 shares of company stock valued at $458,473. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,550,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,644,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

