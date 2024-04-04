SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

