SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.68.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $26.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $951.63. 991,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,521. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $480.45 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $922.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $773.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.