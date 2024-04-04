SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

