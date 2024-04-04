SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,451 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,429. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

