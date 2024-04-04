SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.88. 1,547,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.