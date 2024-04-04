SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 48,598 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

